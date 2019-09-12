|
Wayne Randall Bookhultz, 56, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Laurel, MD passed suddenly on August 24, 2019. Wayne was born on October 19, 1962. He graduated from Laurel High School and worked as a plumber. He is survived by his parents Joyce and Leonard, Sr., brothers Leonard, Jr. (Anita), Robert (Marlene), Jeff, and sister Terri Bloom (Jeff). Wayne is also survived by daughters Haley, Sophia, Hannah and grandchildren Henry, Juliet, and Piper.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, at 2:00 p.m. September 21st at: Wesley Chapel Methodist Church 7745 Waterloo Road Jessup, MD 20794
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 12, 2019