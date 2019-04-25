Mr. Wayne Evans Brown, 73, resident of Onancock, VA, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 with his loving wife and best friend, Alice, and children, at his side. Born July 7, 1945 in Dover, DE and reared in Elkton, MD, he was the only child of the late Evans Brown and Mary Hutchison Brown. Following his service in the Unites States Army during the Vietnam War, Wayne attained his bachelor's degree and resided in Havre de Grace, MD, where he worked for Sears as a catalog store manager, for many years, until his transfer to Manahawkin, NJ. Soon after moving to New Jersey, he met the love of his life and started his own business, Western Home Appliance, which he operated until retirement. For more than a decade, they have called Onancock their home and have become vital members of the community. Wayne was a dedicated member of Market Street United Methodist Church and its choir, served as secretary of the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen's Association, board member for the Historic Cokesbury Church, member of the Onancock Business and Civic Association, treasurer of Waste Watchers of the Eastern Shore, and regularly maintained the town of Onancock's information kiosk. He and Alice took great joy in being involved in greyhound rescue, in many capacities, over the years. Always eager to lend a helping hand or volunteer his time to any cause, Wayne was one of a kind and will be deeply missed. In addition to his wife of 28 years, Alice Brown, he is survived by his sons, David Brown and wife Karen of Havre de Grace, and Gregory Brown of Long Beach, CA; granddaughter, Mollie May Brown; and his beloved greyhound dogs. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at Market Street United Methodist Church, in Onancock, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend J. Barton Weakley officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Greyhound Friends of New Jersey, Inc., P.O. Box 4416, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 (greyhoundfriendsnj.org), or to Market Street UMC, 75 Market Street, Onancock, VA 23417. Memory tributes make be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary