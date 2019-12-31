|
Wayne Daniel Gerry Sr. (Pop) of White Marsh, MD passed away at 5:35am on Saturday December 28th at the age of 76. Born on Miller's Island April 22nd 1943 to Genevieve & Raymond Gerry, Pop was a loving husband of 56 years to Katherine Gerry (Prochaska). Father of Wayne Gerry Jr. (Michelle), Jacqueline Siejack (Kevin), Elizabeth Burkhard (Glenn), Rebecaa Ball (Eric), and George Prochaska. Grandfather to Raymond Gerry (Lara), Steven Gerry (Allison), Jeffrey Scott, Travis Rawl Jr. (Bailey), Brandon & David Ball. Great Grandfather to Harper, Lucas, Savannah, Jason, and Maddox. Pop enjoyed spending his time with family and friends, as well as hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He was a lifelong member of Oliver Fish & Game Club. Dedicated employee of over fifty years with Caplan Brothers Glass Company. A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to White Volunteer Fire Company.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 31, 2019