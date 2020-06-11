WAYNE H. MEDOFF
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WAYNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 9, 2020 Wayne H. Medoff beloved husband of Maebeth "Meg" Medoff (nee Wyckoff); dear father of Colleen Rhine and Dr. Jamie Gurganus; dear grandfather of Matthew Jewell and Alyssa Rhine; devoted brother of Ellen Glaz and Amy Matthews. Also survived by two nephews.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212 on Friday, June 12th from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Chapel of Dulaney Valley Mausoleum 200 E. Padonia Rd. Timonium MD 21093 on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. www.mwfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Dulaney Valley Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved