On June 9, 2020 Wayne H. Medoff beloved husband of Maebeth "Meg" Medoff (nee Wyckoff); dear father of Colleen Rhine and Dr. Jamie Gurganus; dear grandfather of Matthew Jewell and Alyssa Rhine; devoted brother of Ellen Glaz and Amy Matthews. Also survived by two nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212 on Friday, June 12th from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Chapel of Dulaney Valley Mausoleum 200 E. Padonia Rd. Timonium MD 21093 on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.