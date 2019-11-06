Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
On November 1, 2019, Wayne Robert Hofmann, of Fallston, an accomplished craftsman who loved riding his Harley; beloved son of the late Henry O. & Josephine Hofmann; father of Justin & Jaime Hofmann; brother of Rita M. Gilles, the late Henry L. Hofmann & his wife Dawn and Catherine Hofmann & her husband Edward Hinke; uncle of Melissa Reavis, Matthew Gilles, Jessica Kiss and Nicholas Hinke.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Wayne's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. Interment Private. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.coim.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019
