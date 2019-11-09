Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Masonic Grand Lodge
304 International Cir
Cockeysville, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne ROACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne R. ROACH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne R. ROACH Notice
Wayne R. Roach died of T-PLL Leukemia on October 29 at Tampa General Hospital. He was 71.

Born and raised in Alexandria, Virginia, Wayne was the son of Halmer Roach, a retired lieutenant in the Alexandria Fire Department, and Virgie Roach, a homemaker. He was a 1965 graduate of George Washington High School, received his bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech, and MBA from George Washington University. He was a member of the Masonic Concordia Lodge #13, Master of his Lodge five times, and a member of the North Port Shrine Club in Florida.

He and his wife of 44 years, Martha (Marty) Roach lived 41 years in Severna Park and the last 3 years in North Port. Survivors include his wife, 2 stepchildren, Brian Powers (wife Lori), Dana Hedenstad (husband Steve), 3 grandchildren Brandon Powers and Laura and Sarah Hedenstad, one brother Gary Roach (wife Haydee), one sister-in-law Dot Roach and various nieces, nephews & cousins. Preceded in death were his parents and 2 older brothers, Bob and Jack Roach.

A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the Masonic Grand Lodge at 2 pm on Wednesday, November 13th, 304 International Cir, Cockeysville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .

donate.lls.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -