|
|
Wayne R. Roach died of T-PLL Leukemia on October 29 at Tampa General Hospital. He was 71.
Born and raised in Alexandria, Virginia, Wayne was the son of Halmer Roach, a retired lieutenant in the Alexandria Fire Department, and Virgie Roach, a homemaker. He was a 1965 graduate of George Washington High School, received his bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech, and MBA from George Washington University. He was a member of the Masonic Concordia Lodge #13, Master of his Lodge five times, and a member of the North Port Shrine Club in Florida.
He and his wife of 44 years, Martha (Marty) Roach lived 41 years in Severna Park and the last 3 years in North Port. Survivors include his wife, 2 stepchildren, Brian Powers (wife Lori), Dana Hedenstad (husband Steve), 3 grandchildren Brandon Powers and Laura and Sarah Hedenstad, one brother Gary Roach (wife Haydee), one sister-in-law Dot Roach and various nieces, nephews & cousins. Preceded in death were his parents and 2 older brothers, Bob and Jack Roach.
A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the Masonic Grand Lodge at 2 pm on Wednesday, November 13th, 304 International Cir, Cockeysville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
donate.lls.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 9, 2019