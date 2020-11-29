Wayne Raymond Olson, 89, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020. Wayne was the beloved husband of the late Louise Morrow Olson, the devoted father of Catherine (Cathy) Louise Ford, Ellen Marie Nesemeier, and Stephen (Steve) Andrew Olson. He was the loving grandfather of 7 and a proud great grandfather of one. He retired in 2006 as Chief of the Implementation Division for Worldnet Television and Voice of America. He enjoyed spending time in Ocean City, Maryland with his family. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Woodlawn, MD, at 11:30 am on December 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Helping Up Mission, the Salvation Army, Toastmasters International, and Northwestern University. For donation information and to make online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com