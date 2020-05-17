Wayne Roy Young passed away on May 10, 2020 following a brief illness in his home in Baltimore. He was 63 years old. Wayne grew up in the Burleith-Leighton neighborhood, graduating from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, and Howard University. He held a number of sales positions in the chemical industry in Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Houston before returning to Baltimore where he worked in a variety of positions in social services and in the hospitality industry. He was predeceased by his mother, Cassandra Roy Young.
He is survived by his father, Clarence L. Young, Jr. (Gwynn Oak, MD) and brother, Clarence L. Young of Philadelphia, PA.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.