On April 19, 2020, Wayne Leroy Schwabeland passed away. He was the beloved husband of Mary Lucille Schwabeland (nee Anderson); devoted father of Karyn E. Stockslager and her husband Gregory, and Edward W. Schwabeland and his wife Kathy; loving grandfather of Sarah, Shayne, and Rachel Stockslager, and Jack, Brad, and Mike Schwabeland; dear brother of Frances Donelan of Florida, Katherine McDonald of California, and the late Warren "Dusty" Schwabeland and William L. Schwabeland Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2020