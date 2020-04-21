Home

More Obituaries for Wayne Schwabeland
Wayne Schwabeland

Wayne Schwabeland Notice
On April 19, 2020, Wayne Leroy Schwabeland passed away. He was the beloved husband of Mary Lucille Schwabeland (nee Anderson); devoted father of Karyn E. Stockslager and her husband Gregory, and Edward W. Schwabeland and his wife Kathy; loving grandfather of Sarah, Shayne, and Rachel Stockslager, and Jack, Brad, and Mike Schwabeland; dear brother of Frances Donelan of Florida, Katherine McDonald of California, and the late Warren "Dusty" Schwabeland and William L. Schwabeland Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2020
