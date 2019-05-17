|
On May 15th, 2019, Wayne E. Twigg, at age 70, passed away. He is survived by his loving wife Debra C. Twigg (Nee Wilkins); beloved children, Tracy L. Nickey and the late C. Renee Twigg; and his cherished grandchildren Renee, Jakob, & Luke; and beloved son-in-law, Steven J. Nickey. Wayne was the proud owner and operator of R + T Roofer for 40+years. The family will receive friends on Sunday May 19th from 11am-2pm at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4107 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229, with a funeral service beginning at 2pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The : 636 W Lexington St, Baltimore, MD 21201 and/or The Baltimore Humane Society: 1601 Nicodemus Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2019