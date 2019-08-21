Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Wenceslaus Church
2111 Ashland Ave.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Interment
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Garrison Forest, MD
View Map
Wenceslaus Valis
Wenceslaus Valis

Wenceslaus Valis

Wenceslaus Valis Notice
On August 17, 2019, Wenceslaus "Jim" Valis, beloved husband of the late Mildred L. Valis (nee Braun); devoted father of Therese and James Valis, Susan Faber and her husband Barry, and daughter in law Beth Russell; grandmother of Benjamin and Ashley Valis and her husband Jim Gillis and Emily and Alex Faber; great grandfather of Millie and Mac Gillis; dear brother of Robert Valis.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Friday from 12 to 2 and 4 to 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at St. Wenceslaus Church, 2111 Ashland Ave., Baltimore, MD 21205 at 10:30 AM. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery – Garrison Forest on Monday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Calvert Hall College Class of "53" Scholarship Fund, 8102 LaSalle Road, Baltimore, MD 21286-8022.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019
