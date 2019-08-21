|
On August 17, 2019, Wenceslaus "Jim" Valis, beloved husband of the late Mildred L. Valis (nee Braun); devoted father of Therese and James Valis, Susan Faber and her husband Barry, and daughter in law Beth Russell; grandmother of Benjamin and Ashley Valis and her husband Jim Gillis and Emily and Alex Faber; great grandfather of Millie and Mac Gillis; dear brother of Robert Valis.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Friday from 12 to 2 and 4 to 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at St. Wenceslaus Church, 2111 Ashland Ave., Baltimore, MD 21205 at 10:30 AM. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery – Garrison Forest on Monday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Calvert Hall College Class of "53" Scholarship Fund, 8102 LaSalle Road, Baltimore, MD 21286-8022.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019