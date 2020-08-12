1/1
Wendell E. Reid
On Saturday, August 8, 2020 Wendell Edward Reid of Towson, age 76, U.S. Navy Veteran and retired Baltimore City Police Officer passed away peacefully at home. Wendell was an active member at Bykota Center and Stella Maris. He was the beloved husband of Shirley (nee DeFalco) Reid for 44 years; devoted father of Eric, Michael, and Jennifer Reid; dear brother of Donald, Ronald, and Phillip Reid; loving grandfather of Steven, Maria, and Madison Reid; great grandfather of Lincoln Reid; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 11 AM -1 PM with a memorial service beginning at 1 PM. Inurnment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please remember Wendell with memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
AUG
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Patricia Prescott
August 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family, Shirley. May God continue to bless you and the family. RIP Skip ❤
Myra
Family
August 10, 2020
Mike and family, I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I'm sending lots of good thoughts and prayers your way. -court & j
Court & Jo
Friend
