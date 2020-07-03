1/1
Wendy Lynn Sawyer
Wendy Lynn Sawyer, age 71, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on June 30, 2020 at her home. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, she was the daughter of Forrest and Beatrice (Wise) Heiskell. Wendy was very active in civic affairs in Harford County and served as Chair of Harford County Democratic Central Committee. She loved gardening and traveling.

Wendy is survived by her husband, Jeffrey K. Sawyer; daughter, Jaime N. Skalla and her husband Mark; sister, Donelle Moore; brother, Keith VanTassel; and many nieces, nephews and family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Keith L. Smith, grandchildren, Grace and Savannah and brother Jerry Wise.

Burial will be private; flowers can be sent to the McComas Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later time.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 3, 2020.
