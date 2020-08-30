Wendy Stanne, 68, of Baltimore, MD died of complications from diabetes on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born in Bonn Germany, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Dilys Stanne. The family moved to Washington D.C in 1957. Wendy attended Woodrow Wilson High School in that city.After graduating from Curry College in Milton, MA, she lived in Boston for a few years. In 1980 she moved to Baltimore where she worked as a receptionist for Gordon Feinblatt, LLC. until her retirement in 2015.Wendy's life-long love of gems and jewelry began at the age of four when she saw a photo of Queen Elizabeth's crown. As a longtime member of the Chesapeake Gem and Mineral Society, she was able to joyfully interact with fellow 'rock hounds'. Her love of felines led her to become a volunteer at the MDSPCA where she 'cuddled' cats and kittens.



Wendy enjoyed trips to France, Italy, Alaska, Aruba and, particularly, Wales. Her mother was Welsh, so she had lots of family to visit, there. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth Stanne, beloved cousins in the U.S. and in the United Kingdom, cherished friends and her cat, Eirlys. The family wishes to thank the staff at Sinai Hospital for their expert and loving care of Wendy during her illness.Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends. A Celebration of Wendy's Life will be planned in the future.



