|
|
Dr. Wenifredo Nada Iglesia (Age 87) was called home to God on Friday, May 03, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret Resos Iglesia for 56 loving years; father of Robert, Cheryl, Lori and Gregory; father-in-law of Jonathan Lessin; grandfather of Julie Anna, Brittany Nicole, Angelica Margaret, Alexandra Bernadette, and Audrey Isabella; brother of Teresita Novicio. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, 20901 May 13, from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm and at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Ave. NW, Washington, DC, 20015 on Tuesday, May 14 at 11am, and Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2019