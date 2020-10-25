On October 22, 2020, WERNER J. FITSCHEN, of Sykesville and formerly of New Windsor; beloved husband of Jean; devoted father of Sharon Sanders (Jack) and Steven Fitschen (Donna), loving Opa to 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; also survived by 2 brothers and spouses and a sister-in-law. Funeral service will be private; friends may join the family for military interment service at 12 noon Wednesday at Lake View Memorial Park, Eldersburg (wear masks). Full obituary, contribution suggestions and information about livestreaming service available on funeral home website, www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
.