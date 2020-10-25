1/
Werner Fitschen
1928 - 2020
On October 22, 2020, WERNER J. FITSCHEN, of Sykesville and formerly of New Windsor; beloved husband of Jean; devoted father of Sharon Sanders (Jack) and Steven Fitschen (Donna), loving Opa to 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; also survived by 2 brothers and spouses and a sister-in-law. Funeral service will be private; friends may join the family for military interment service at 12 noon Wednesday at Lake View Memorial Park, Eldersburg (wear masks). Full obituary, contribution suggestions and information about livestreaming service available on funeral home website, www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Interment
12:00 PM
Lake View Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
310 Church Street
New Windsor, MD 21776
(410) 635 - 200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
