Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Werner Kloetzli Jr. Notice
On August 26, 2019, Werner Kloetzli Jr.; loving husband of the late Bettye S. Kloetzli; cherished father of John W. Kloetzli (Alice), Thomas W. Kloetzli (Margaret L.), Richard F. Kloetzli (Pam), and Cynthia K. White (Allan); beloved grandfather of Liesel Davidson, John W. Kloetzli, Jr., Abigail Rueger, Aimee Moran, Alexander M. Velle III; great-grandfather of 9 and soon to be 10.

Family will receive friends on Saturday from 10am-12pm, at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, where a Funeral Service will be held at 12pm. Interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Church PCA, 11301 Liberty Road Owings Mills, MD 21117. www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
