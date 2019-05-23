|
|
On May 7, 2019, of Woodstock, MD. Son of the late Wesley, Sr. and Mary. He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-nine years, Lucy Christine Chavis. He is the father of Moya Chavis Daniels and W. Wesley Chavis III, he has eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Wesley was a Mortician in Baltimore Maryland for fifty years and was a Prince Hall Mason. Friends may view and visit at Perkins Square Baptist Church, 2500 Edmondson Ave. Baltimore, MD on Monday, May 27th from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services at the Tree of Life Compassion & Serenity Chapel, 9109 Piscataway Rd, Clinton, MD on Tuesday, May 28th at 10 a.m. Interment immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosaryville Md.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 23, 2019