Wesley J. Picha, 69, of Jarrettsville, MD died on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD. Born on January 20th 1950 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Albert Picha and Carol (Poise) Picha.Retired Lieutenant Wesley Picha was sworn in to the Harford County Sheriff's office in November of 1973 and served until July of 2004. He then proceeded to go back and work as a civilian in 2005 until 2016 when he officially retired to go enjoy beach life with family and friends.Wesley is survived by his loving wife, Bernadette Picha of Jarrettsville, MD. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind sons Brian and David, their respective wives, Dianna and Tara and five grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harford County Deputy Sheriff's Union Benevolent Fund and sent to PO Box 881, Bel Air, MD 21014, or online at http://www.hcdsu.org/benevolent-fundArrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 7, 2019