Wesley Vernon "Whitie" Tout, of Aberdeen, MD, passed away on February 18, 2020. He was 91.
Mr. Tout was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Arthur Eckman Tout, Sr., and Lillian Frances Fisher Tout. He was the devoted husband of 69 1/2 years to the late Margaret "Peggy" Kilgore Tout, passing just one day after her. He was the loving father of Debra Zacharek and her husband Timothy of Bear, DE, and the late Cathy Tout Zamora, and Timothy Tout and his wife Elsie, of Bridgeton, NJ. He was the grandfather of Tiffany Oliver Leigh and her husband Kevin, Wesley R. Tout, Kevin Meier, and Marie Matthews, and great-grandfather of Langston and Lauren Leigh. Mr. Tout was the brother of Eleanora Schlinkman and Elizabeth Mellott, and the late Arthur E. Tout, Jr., William F. Tout, and John R. Tout.
Mr. Tout worked for Post Engineers at Aberdeen Proving Ground. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for over 70 years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason. Mr. Tout was a member of Aberdeen Masonic Lodge 187, a Boumi Temple Shriner, a Tall Cedar of Lebanon and a member of The Scottish Rite and was also a member of the Victory Chapter 40 Order of the Eastern Star. Mr. Tout also served on the Aberdeen City Council and served on the Planning and Zoning Commission. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming, bowling, and spending time with friends and family. He also volunteered at Harford Community College helping kids swim from John Archer School.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 12:00-1:00 PM, at Grace United Methodist Church, 110 West Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM. Dr. Bob Clipp will officiate. Interment will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, 900 Winter Hill Road, Strasburg, PA, 17579.
Contributions may be made in his memory to Grace United Methodist Church, 110 West Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen, MD 21001.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2020