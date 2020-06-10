Westley S. Unseld, loving husband of Constance, devoted father of Kimberly and Wes Jr.(Evelyn), caring grandfather of Layla and Westley and retired professional basketball player and coach peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Friends may visit the MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR, 5616 Old Court Road, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 12PM - 3PM. Funeral Services Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Westley Unseld Scholarship Fund c/o the Unseld School 250 S. Hilton Street, Baltimore, MD 21229. You may send a condolence message at the website of www.marchfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.