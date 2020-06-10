Westley S. "Wes" Unseld
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Westley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Westley S. Unseld, loving husband of Constance, devoted father of Kimberly and Wes Jr.(Evelyn), caring grandfather of Layla and Westley and retired professional basketball player and coach peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Friends may visit the MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR, 5616 Old Court Road, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 12PM - 3PM. Funeral Services Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Westley Unseld Scholarship Fund c/o the Unseld School 250 S. Hilton Street, Baltimore, MD 21229. You may send a condolence message at the website of www.marchfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
March Life Tribute Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
(410) 655-0110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved