Whitt D. Nottingham Jr., loving husband of Laura, devoted father of Laurelle and retired Baltimore City Firefighter peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Friends may visit the MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR, 5616 Old Court Road, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 on Tues, June 23, 2020 from 2-4PM, and also on Weds at 10:30AM followed by Funeral Services at 11:00AM
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.