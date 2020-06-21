Whitt D. Nottingham Jr.
Whitt D. Nottingham Jr., loving husband of Laura, devoted father of Laurelle and retired Baltimore City Firefighter peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Friends may visit the MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR, 5616 Old Court Road, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 on Tues, June 23, 2020 from 2-4PM, and also on Weds at 10:30AM followed by Funeral Services at 11:00AM

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
March Life Tribute Center
JUN
24
Visitation
10:30 AM
March Life Tribute Center
JUN
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
March Life Tribute Center
