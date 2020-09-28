On September 21, 2020 Wilbert August Horner, Sr. of Reisterstown beloved husband of the late Margaret Horner passed away. Father of Wilbert "Bert" Horner and his wife Monica and Michele Reichart and her husband Shawn. Grandfather of Alex, Leah, Addison and Cooper.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4-7pm at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) Service and interment at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Thursday, October 1, 2020, 11:30am. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com