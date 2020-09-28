1/
Wilbert A. Horner Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 21, 2020 Wilbert August Horner, Sr. of Reisterstown beloved husband of the late Margaret Horner passed away. Father of Wilbert "Bert" Horner and his wife Monica and Michele Reichart and her husband Shawn. Grandfather of Alex, Leah, Addison and Cooper.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4-7pm at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) Service and interment at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Thursday, October 1, 2020, 11:30am. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Interment
11:30 AM
Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved