Wilbur Franklin Carr, age 92, of Bel Air, MD passed away on March 21, 2019 at his home. Born in Forest Hill, MD, he was the son of Willard and Mabel (Griffith) Carr and husband of 62 years to the late Emma (Mogg) Carr. Wilbur was employed at Kunkel Service Company for 46 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member and Past Master and Secretary for 14 years of Mt. Ararat Lodge #44 of Bel Air, Past Worthy Patron of Harford Chapter No. 83 O.E.S., Past Grand Patron from 1987-88 of Grand Chapter, General Grand Chapter Committee Member, Past Grand Tall Cedar of Har-Ce Forest No. 142, Scottish Rite-Baltimore and Boumi Temple-Baltimore. He cherished his great-grandchildren, volunteered at UCMC, was proud of his cabin he built at Broad Creek which brought family together in the summer months.Mr. Carr is survived by three daughters, Kathleen R. Carr McLaughlin (Ken) of Laurel, Patricia A. Carr Ryan (Michael) of Perry Hall and Linda L Carr Martin (life partner James Busby) of Elizabeth City, NC; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death his son, Wilbur J Jack Carr and brothers, Chester Carr and Earl Carr, and sisters, Dorothy Belcher, Ruth DeBaugh and Mildred Kestner.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. Service and interment will be private.Those who desire may contribute to Deer Creek United Methodist Church, 2729 Chestnut Hill Road, P.O. Box 462, Forest Hill, MD 21050 or Mt. Ararat Masonic Lodge #44, 136 East Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD 21014 to the endowment fund. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary