Wiley B. Taylor, age 93, of Bel Air, MD passed away on September 22, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, MD. Born in West Jefferson, NC, he was the son of the late Bruce Wiley and Lula America (Howell) Taylor and husband of the late Ruby Frances (Rash) Taylor. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a Deacon at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Pennsylvania. He loved his work, operating a saw mill and a small farm, where he raised cattle after retiring from APG. Wiley would always say "Do the best you can."
Mr. Taylor is survived by three sons, Wiley (Sandy) E. Taylor, Donald (Karen) D. Taylor, and Louis J. Taylor; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Taylor; sisters, Ruth Lipford, Beulah Mae Rash, Virginia Ackerman, Myrtle Testerman, and Ginger Wood; brothers, Bobby and Roger Taylor; grandsons, Michael, Jeffrey, Brian, and Donald Taylor; granddaughters, Lindsey Taylor, Jennifer Brownell, and Kristen McWilliams; and 16 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sons, James Taylor (infant) and Dennis C. Taylor; brothers, Vonley Howell, J.D. Taylor (infant), and Joe Dan Taylor; sisters, Faye Dunn and Laurie Ellen Taylor (4 years old).
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10-11 am followed by a service at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019