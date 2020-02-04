|
|
On January 31, 2020, Wilfred "Jerry" Roesler, 85, passed away; Beloved husband of the late Marion D. Roesler (nee Davis); Devoted father of Deborah R. Kelsey, Sarah B. Jacque, and David P. Roesler and his wife Carey; Jerry is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry had a deep dedication and great love for his family, his work, and his Orioles.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Thursday, February 6, 2020, 3PM to 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, 10AM, St. Mark Chapel, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. Burial Loudon Park Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jerry's name to the Gilchrist Hospice, https://www.gilchristcares.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 4, 2020