On February 28, 2019, Wilfred Romanoff; loving husband of Annette Romanoff (nee Ricklin); devoted father of Mark (Lesley) Romanoff and Betsy (Jim) Gorgei; cherished son of the late Samuel and Hilda Romanoff; adored grandfather of Max and Samuel Romanoff, Paul (Meagan) Gorgei, Brian (Sharon) Gorgei, Steven (Elizabeth) Gorgei, and Pamela Gorgei (Ryan Tommins); dear great-grandfather of Nathan, Ava, Caitlin and Kelsey; cherished brother-in-law of Mitzi Goldscher. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 3, at 10 am. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Mid-Atlantic, 6555 Rock Spring Drive, Suite 280, Bethesda, MD 20817, Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208, or the . In mourning at 2206 Shefflin Court, Baltimore, MD 21209 Sunday following interment, through Tuesday until 3pm, with evening services Sunday and Monday.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019