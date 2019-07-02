|
On June 30, 2019 Wilfrid J. "Bill" Taneyhill, beloved husband of the late Dorothy L. Taneyhill (nee Otto), devoted father of James W. Taneyhill (Karen), Thomas P. Taneyhill (Margaret), Anne Denise Wittpenn (John), Mary DeSales Lohr (Frederick) and Dorothy Ellen Taneyhill, dear grandfather of Kathryn, Joseph, Philip, Christopher, Meghan, Lauren, John, James, Joseph, Elizabeth, Thomas and Daniel, loving great-grandfather of Nora, Declan, Andrew and Brooke. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Friday from 4 to 7 PM and at the Chapel of Oak Crest Village on Saturday from 10 to 11 AM . A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Oak Crest Village. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Loyola Blakefield Development Fund, 500 Chestnut Avenue, Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 2, 2019