Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel of Oak Crest Village
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Oak Crest Village
Resources
More Obituaries for WILFRID TANEYHILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILFRID J. "Bill" TANEYHILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILFRID J. "Bill" TANEYHILL Notice
On June 30, 2019 Wilfrid J. "Bill" Taneyhill, beloved husband of the late Dorothy L. Taneyhill (nee Otto), devoted father of James W. Taneyhill (Karen), Thomas P. Taneyhill (Margaret), Anne Denise Wittpenn (John), Mary DeSales Lohr (Frederick) and Dorothy Ellen Taneyhill, dear grandfather of Kathryn, Joseph, Philip, Christopher, Meghan, Lauren, John, James, Joseph, Elizabeth, Thomas and Daniel, loving great-grandfather of Nora, Declan, Andrew and Brooke. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Friday from 4 to 7 PM and at the Chapel of Oak Crest Village on Saturday from 10 to 11 AM . A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Oak Crest Village. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Loyola Blakefield Development Fund, 500 Chestnut Avenue, Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now