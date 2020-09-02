1/1
Willard Alton Rutherford
Willard Alton Rutherford, age 78, of Street, MD passed away on August 28, 2020 at his home. Born in Magnolia, MD, he was the son of the late George and Hannah (Jones) Rutherford. He attended North Harford High School and worked for Guercio's in Bel Air, Bata Shoe Co. in Belcamp and Grumman Aerospace in Glen Arm. He enjoyed farming, gardening, auctions and restoring old tractors. He even entered two of them in the Darlington parade. Most of all Willard loved his family and spending time with them.

Willard is survived by his wife of 60 years June E. (Grose) Rutherford; daughter, Dawn E. Holston (Michael, Sr.); grandchildren, Michael J. (Verena) Holston, Jr. and Joshua P. (Tina) Holston; great grandchildren Tabitha, Kiera, Michael 111, Evan, Katie, Joshua; brothers Daniel M. Rutherford (Patricia) of Bel Air, David L. Rutherford (Cathy) of Whiteford, Richard S. Rutherford of Renick, W. VA.; Margaret L. Jobe of Marion VA; Betty J. Brown (Dodson) of Darlington; Helen E. Roten (Tedd) of Darlington; Lola M. Mullins (Randall) of Trout, W. VA.; and many loving nieces and nephews as well as innumerable friends.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Agnes 0. Cochran and Catherine L. Fowler; two brothers Robert Rutherford and George C. Rutherford, Jr.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, 50 W. Broadway, Bel Air, MD on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm and Thursday from 10-11 am, services following at 11 am with Rev. Dayton Lewis officiating. Interment will take place in Deer Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery at 2729 Chestnut Hill Rd ., Forest Hill, MD.

Pallbearers are as follows: Michael Holston, Jr., Joshua Holston, Michael Rutherford, Mark Rutherford, Marvin Mullins and Dave Covert. Honorary Pallbearers are Daniel M. Rutherford and David L. Rutherford.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society - MD Chapter, 100 Painters Mill Rd., Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD, 21117.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
SEP
2
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
SEP
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
SEP
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
SEP
3
Interment
Deer Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery
