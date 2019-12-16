|
Willard Cornelius Wiggins, 68, loving husband of Leslie J. Wiggins, passed away on December 13, 2019. He was born in Baltimore MD to the late Winston Wiggins and late Theresa Wiggins (Finney) on December 18, 1950. As a young man, Willard displayed an intellect and cunning that garnered the attention of Gilman School recruiters at a time when Baltimore City schools were still deeply segregated. At Gilman he excelled in his subjects, as well as playing football and singing in the Traveling Men chorus group. He graduated in 1968 as one of the "Fantastic Four," a term coined for the first four African American students to integrate the prestigious private school. He attended Cornell University and finished his degree at Johns Hopkins University attaining a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering.
He worked for the Social Security Administration for 44 years, retiring from his position as the Director of the Division of Architectural and Engineering Services.
He was a Baltimore Ravens and Orioles fan, traveling to see games all over the country and even overseas. He was a dedicated family man and generous friend, often lending his assistance and sharp problem-solving skills to any one in need.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Leslie, his daughters, Wendolyn, Wynona, Waquel, Josette; his brothers Winston, Wayne, Warren, and Wallas, sister Wanda; sons-in-law Deon and Nathan; grandchildren, Michael, Deon, Malik, Dorian, Madison, and Joshua; four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues.
Donations may be made to the William A. Greene, Jr. Endowed Scholarship Fund, providing financial assistance for Gilman students from the Baltimore City public school system who will add to the rich diversity of the School's community.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm at Eline Funeral Home 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at Matthews 1600 located at 1600 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228.
For more information, visit www.elinefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 16, 2019