Drew "Doc" Andersen, of Lutherville, MD, passed away peacefully July 17, 2020. Born January 12, 1925 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of William and Mary Jane Andersen. He graduated high school from City College, graduated pre-med from Johns Hopkins and attended University of Maryland Medical School. He served in the Army in the MASH unit during the Korean War. Upon his discharge, he began his pediatric practice in Lutherville and married his sweetheart, Ardyth Godfrey, in 1955. They raised 3 children, Elizabeth Andersen Mader, William Fraser Andersen and MaryEllen Andersen Shaffer. Upon Ardyth's death in 1992, he met and married Barbara Goedeke in 1994 who lovingly nursed him through his illness this past year. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, William Shaffer, Daniel Shaffer, Elizabeth Geyer and Andrew Mader. He was a lifelong member of Govans Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed antique bottle collecting and was a member of the Baltimore Antique Bottle Club. He loved music, sang in the church choir and was an original member of The Baltimore Choral Arts Society, for over 40 years, never missing a concert. He also loved butterflies, nature and was an avid gardener. A family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store