Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ambrose Funeral Home
2719 Hammonds Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
410-247-5938
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
2719 Hammonds Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
2719 Hammonds Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Andover Baptist Church
1009 Andover Rd
Linthicum Heights, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gilde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Gilde

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Alex Gilde, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on July 22, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Frances Sue Gilde. William is the devoted father of George (Carol) Gilde, Barbara (Daniel) Rizzo, William (Kathy) Gilde, Jr. and Brian (Sherry) Gilde; cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Road, Halethorpe, MD 21227 on Sunday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A funeral service will be held on Monday at Andover Baptist Church, 1009 Andover Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090 at 11am followed by burial at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in William's memory to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now