William Alex Gilde, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on July 22, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Frances Sue Gilde. William is the devoted father of George (Carol) Gilde, Barbara (Daniel) Rizzo, William (Kathy) Gilde, Jr. and Brian (Sherry) Gilde; cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Road, Halethorpe, MD 21227 on Sunday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A funeral service will be held on Monday at Andover Baptist Church, 1009 Andover Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090 at 11am followed by burial at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in William's memory to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 27, 2019