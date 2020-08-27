On August 25, 2020, William A. "Buck" Gross passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Irene D. Gross; devoted father of Mary Ann O'Neill and her husband Dennis, Bill Gross and his wife Jan, Ted Gross and his wife Beverly, and Matt Gross and his wife Michelle; loving grandfather of ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
A Memorial Service for William will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a memorial donation to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030, or www.sjpmd.org
.