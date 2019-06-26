|
On Sunday June 23, 2019, William E. Airey, beloved husband of Geraldine Airey (Musella) departed this earth for his 8:45 am tee time in heaven. He is survived by his children; Suzanne Ryan (Chuck), Paul Airey (Kristin) and Tressa Brooks. His is also survived by his four grandchildren; Joshua, Madison, Hunter and William as well as his sister Jean Razmus. He will miss many wonderful friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Thelma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends and family may visit after 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Beebe Medical Foundation Intensive Care Unit at 902 Savannah Rd. Lewes, Delaware 19958.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019