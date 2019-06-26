Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church
30839 Mt. Joy Rd
Millsboro, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church
30839 Mt. Joy Rd
Millsboro, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Airey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Airey

Notice Condolences Flowers

William Airey Notice
On Sunday June 23, 2019, William E. Airey, beloved husband of Geraldine Airey (Musella) departed this earth for his 8:45 am tee time in heaven. He is survived by his children; Suzanne Ryan (Chuck), Paul Airey (Kristin) and Tressa Brooks. His is also survived by his four grandchildren; Joshua, Madison, Hunter and William as well as his sister Jean Razmus. He will miss many wonderful friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Thelma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends and family may visit after 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Beebe Medical Foundation Intensive Care Unit at 902 Savannah Rd. Lewes, Delaware 19958.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.