Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
300 Mace Avenue
William Albert Brunner Sr.

William Albert Brunner Sr. Notice
On March 13, 2019 William Albert Brunner, Sr. devoted husband of the late Ruth Brunner (nee O'Donovan); devoted companion to the late Rose Jacobs; loving son of the late William Brunner and Theresa Simmons and loving step-son of the late Minnie Brunner; beloved father of William A. Brunner, Jr. and his wife Joyce, Teresa E. Dickard and her husband Ken and the late Michael Brunner, Charles Joseph Brunner, Sr. and his wife Joyce, David Carroll Brunner, Sr. and his wife Carol; dear brother of Margaret Nash, Mary Poling, Carl Brunner, James Brunner and the late Robert Brunner; cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday March 23rd at 11:00 am. Visiting hours will be held on Friday March 22nd from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers, Send contributions to either: Fund Boumi Shriners, 5050 King Avenue Baltimore MD 21237 or The Magic Foundation, 4200 Cantera Drive Suite 106, Warrenville IL 60555 and you can also give online at www.magicfoundation.org/give/ and select memorial donation for donation type. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2019
