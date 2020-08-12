William Antal Kohajda, of Havre de Grace, Maryland, passed away on August 3, 2020. He was 65.
Mr. Kohajda was born in Baltimore, MD, to Matthew George Kohajda and Julia Theis Kohajda who predeceased William. He was the devoted husband of 9 years to Catherine Read Kohajda, loving father of Jason A. Kohajda (Christen), Zachary Kohajda (Francine), and Kelsey Ann Dempsey (James), step-father of Ryan Smith, grandfather of Colin, Charlotte, Dominic and Rocco Kohajda and Zoe and Jaxon Dempsey, and brother of Kathleen Heal (Frank), Matthew Kohajda (the late Janet), Dennis Kohajda (Sharon), and Alan Kohajda (Jesse).
Mr. Kohajda was a 1973 graduate of Kenwood High School. He was a member of the American Legion in Perryville. Mr. Kohajda retired from Amtrak after 32 years of service as an electrician. He was an avid guitar player and enjoyed singing and karaoke. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, farming, and riding his motorcycle. Mr. Kohajda was a wonderful handyman and repaired many things for family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to American Tinnitus Association, P.O. Box 424049, Washington, D.C., 20042-4049.
