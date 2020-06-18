On June 14, 2020, WILLIAM B. HARFORD of Ellicott City, MD passed away. Born July 21, 1926 in Jersey City, NJ, Bill graduated with a BS degree from St. Peter's University in 1951 where he played varsity baseball after serving in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He retired after 21 years from Procter and Gamble (formerly Noxell Corporation) in Cockeysville, MD. He served as Director of Sales and Marketing Household Products Division.
Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years Helen Harford, daughters Jane Harford and Nancy Greenspan (Andrew), sons William B. Harford, Jr. (Suni) and Richard Harford (Jennifer) and 10 grandchildren: Shawn, Alexander, Robert, Devon, Jenna, William B., III, Ryan, Kathryn, William M. and Thomas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Monday, June 22nd at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church in Clarksville, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in his memory be made to Gilchrist Cares, 11311 McCormick Rd. Suite 350 Hunt Valley, MD 21031. For donation information and online condolences, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.