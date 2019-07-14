|
On July 3, 2019, Dr. William Benjamin Ray, Sr., loving father of Alexander Ray (Jeryl) and William Benjamin Ray, Jr., dearest grandfather of Jenna and Janine Ray. He is also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends.
Friends may visit THE FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME WEST, INC., 4300 Wabash Avenue on Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., where the family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The family will also receive friends on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 1219 Druid Hill Avenue, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019