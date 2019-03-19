Home

Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
(410) 796-8024
William Brashears
On Sunday, March 17, 2019 William "Weep", "Posie" Alexander Brashears of Baltimore, MD passed away at the age of 92 surrounded by his family. Weep was the beloved husband of the late Ina Brashears (nee Howdershell); Loving brother of Helen Blick, Harriet Roback and Gordon Brashears; Cherished uncle of Barbara Lewis. Weep is also survived by many grandchildren and a loving family. Weep was very proud to be a WWII Navy Veteran. Family and friends are invited to gather at Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc. 7250 Washington Blvd., Elkridge, MD 21075 (Exit 6 South off Route 100) on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00pm. A Life Celebration Service will be held at Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. www.gilchristcares.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 19, 2019
