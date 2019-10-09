Home

Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
9215 Old Harford Road
Baltimore, MD
On October 7, 2019, William Joseph Brown, beloved husband of Mary S. Brown (nee Sefcik), devoted father of Anne Marie Smith (Kevin) and Joseph William Brown, loving grandfather of Ava Marie Smith and Andrew Michael Smith, dear brother of Charles H. Brown, III. (Joanne), Catherine B. Abel (Edward), Robert F. Brown, DVM (Diana), and Michael E. Brown, Sr, (Verena).

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday 2-4 & 7-9PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:30 AM at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 9215 Old Harford Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21234. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
