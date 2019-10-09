|
On October 7, 2019, William Joseph Brown, beloved husband of Mary S. Brown (nee Sefcik), devoted father of Anne Marie Smith (Kevin) and Joseph William Brown, loving grandfather of Ava Marie Smith and Andrew Michael Smith, dear brother of Charles H. Brown, III. (Joanne), Catherine B. Abel (Edward), Robert F. Brown, DVM (Diana), and Michael E. Brown, Sr, (Verena).
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday 2-4 & 7-9PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:30 AM at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 9215 Old Harford Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21234. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019