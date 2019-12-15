|
|
On December 11, 2019, William C. Bryant of Annapolis; devoted husband of the late Patricia Ann Bryant; loving father of William C. Bryant Jr. (Joanmarie), Vickie L. Milton and Allan L. Bryant (Erin); dear brother of John Bryant (Irma); beloved grandfather of Justin Milton (Katie), Suzanne Keys (Scott), Valerie Hester (Chris), Melissa Bryant and Allison Bryant; and cherished great-grandfather of Raven Milton, Matthew Keys and Jonny Hester. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna (Miller) Bryant.
The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Weds., Dec. 18th , from 6-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thurs., 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019