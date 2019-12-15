Home

POWERED BY

Services
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Bryant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. Bryant Notice
On December 11, 2019, William C. Bryant of Annapolis; devoted husband of the late Patricia Ann Bryant; loving father of William C. Bryant Jr. (Joanmarie), Vickie L. Milton and Allan L. Bryant (Erin); dear brother of John Bryant (Irma); beloved grandfather of Justin Milton (Katie), Suzanne Keys (Scott), Valerie Hester (Chris), Melissa Bryant and Allison Bryant; and cherished great-grandfather of Raven Milton, Matthew Keys and Jonny Hester. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna (Miller) Bryant.

The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Weds., Dec. 18th , from 6-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thurs., 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -