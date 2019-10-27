|
|
On October 23, 2019 WILLIAM C. DEAN, longtime Union Official with United Auto Workers is the beloved husband of the late Bridget A. Dean. Devoted father of Tony Dean and wife Carol; Angela Lowe and husband Bob; Brian Dean and wife Donna. Loving grandfather of Audrey and husband Tony; Eric and wife Dee; Jessica, Catherine and Maura.
Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) Tuesday, October 29th from 4 to 8p.m.; where all are invited to attend a Catholic Prayer Service on Wednesday, October 30th at 10a.m. Interment Moreland Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019