Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Dean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. Dean Notice
On October 23, 2019 WILLIAM C. DEAN, longtime Union Official with United Auto Workers is the beloved husband of the late Bridget A. Dean. Devoted father of Tony Dean and wife Carol; Angela Lowe and husband Bob; Brian Dean and wife Donna. Loving grandfather of Audrey and husband Tony; Eric and wife Dee; Jessica, Catherine and Maura.

Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) Tuesday, October 29th from 4 to 8p.m.; where all are invited to attend a Catholic Prayer Service on Wednesday, October 30th at 10a.m. Interment Moreland Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now