1/1
William C. Shane Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Carl Shane, Sr. age 96, of Joppa, MD passed away peacefully early on Sunday, August 2, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's dementia. Beloved husband of 68 years of the late Rose Shane; cherished father of William Shane, Jr. and his significant other Jill Hilliard of Townsend, DE, and Mark Shane and his wife Teresa Shane of Abingdon, MD; loving grandfather of Chad Shane of Abingdon, MD. Also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic a private viewing was held for immediate family and no other services are planned at this time. Rose and Bill will be interred together at Oaklawn Cemetery at later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Humane Society of Harford County, Inc. in loving memory of William Shane using their website: www.harfordshelter.org. Bill and Rose collected aluminum cans to support the Humane Society for many years.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 7 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved