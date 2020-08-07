William Carl Shane, Sr. age 96, of Joppa, MD passed away peacefully early on Sunday, August 2, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's dementia. Beloved husband of 68 years of the late Rose Shane; cherished father of William Shane, Jr. and his significant other Jill Hilliard of Townsend, DE, and Mark Shane and his wife Teresa Shane of Abingdon, MD; loving grandfather of Chad Shane of Abingdon, MD. Also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
In light of the Covid-19 pandemic a private viewing was held for immediate family and no other services are planned at this time. Rose and Bill will be interred together at Oaklawn Cemetery at later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Humane Society of Harford County, Inc. in loving memory of William Shane using their website: www.harfordshelter.org
. Bill and Rose collected aluminum cans to support the Humane Society for many years.