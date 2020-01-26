Home

Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
The Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
William C. Vieweg Notice
On January 24, 2020 WILLIAM C. VIEWEG passed away peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Dolores A. "Dee" Vieweg and devoted father of Linda A. Sackett (Stephen), William C., Jr. (Sherry), Greg J. (Dale) and Mark G. Vieweg. Loving grandfather of Holly, Meghan, Brandon, Lauren, Sean, Jennifer, Gregory and great grandfather of Mackenzie, Logan, Jason, Lilly, Corbin and Willow.

Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Tuesday, January 28th from 4 to 8p.m. All are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 29th at 9a.m. in The Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in his memory to the , 405 William Court, Suite 102, Baltimore, MD 21220. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
