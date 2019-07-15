William Carl Bausman, Jr., age 89, of Ocean View, DE formerly of Towson, MD passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.



Bill completed his undergraduate work from Elizabethtown College, his master's from Penn State, received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Baltimore and obtained his CPA license in the state of Maryland.



He worked as an attorney with the Social Security Administration prior to his retirement. Bill also worked as a CPA and financial advisor to help supplement his income while raising his family.



He was preceded in death by a grandson, Joey Hegarty and a sister, Jean Purinton. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, JoAnn L. (Peterson) Bausman; three children, Lisa Hegarty (Joseph) of Mt. Airy, MD, Cami Passerrello (Joshua) of Cockeysville, MD and William Carl Bausman, III (Jeanine) of Parkville, MD and six grandchildren, Ryan Hegarty, Chuckie Gelso (Alexa), Vincent Gelso, Victoria Gelso, Caroline Bausman and William Francis Bausman.



A funeral service will be held at 3 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970, where a visitation will begin at 2 PM. Interment will be private.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com Published in Baltimore Sun on July 15, 2019