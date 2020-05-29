William Howard Cass, Jr. died Saturday, May 23 at his home in Havre
de Grace. He was 58. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Judith (Joesting) Cass and the late William Cass, Sr. of Churchville.
As a Master Carpenter, Mr. Cass was the owner of Cass Construction in Churchville. He lived for boating (was the BEST Captain Ever) enjoyed gardening (especially at Webster's Forest with his Moma), bird watching, the simple beauty of nature and enjoyed his beautiful exotic snake collection.
He was President of the Bullseye Dart Club. Bill lived life to the fullest, loved spending time with his family, and was loved by everyone who knew him. He will be truly missed and never forgotten.
He is survived by his wife, Shelby D. (Fisher) Cass; daughters, Katelyn N. Brant and husband Evan of Bel Air and Sarah M. Sisson of Annapolis; Stepson, Chase G. George of Havre de Grace; sister, Judith C. Pierce of Aberdeen and his grandchildren, Emily, David and Chandler Willow and lots of extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2020.