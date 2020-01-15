Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Shrine of the Sacred Heart
Mt. Washington, MD
William Charles Brown Notice
On January 4, 2020, William Charles Brown; dear brother of Jackie Hall (Ed); also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends in Washington, Ft. Lauderdale and Baltimore including Judith Brown and Phillip Cover.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Friday January 17 from 2-4 & 6-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart, Mt. Washington on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to stjude.org, lung.org or Shrine of the Sacred Heart Mt. Washington, 1701 Regent Rd., Baltimore, Md. 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
