McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
William Charles Klein


1958 - 2020
William Charles Klein Notice
William Charles Klein, age 61, of Bel Air, MD passed away suddenly on February 25, 2020. Born April 24, 1958 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Charles H. Klein and the late Mary Jane (McCreer) Klein. William was a highly respected engineer at Aberdeen Proving Ground for 40 years, most recently serving as a Senior Leader within the U.S. Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center. He was a kind and gentle man who always put others above himself and devoted his life to his children. William is survived by his wife Terry L. Klein; sons, Jonathan C. Klein (Candice) and Justin A. Klein; daughter, Jennifer E. Resh (Jordan); granddaughter, Elliana R. Klein; sisters, Linda K. Jarosinski (David) and Nancy J. Lucash (Marty); and mother in law, Sharon R. Farr. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews, as well as his many friends and additional family. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 12-3 pm with a service to follow at 3 pm. Contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675 or to Loyola Alumni. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2020
