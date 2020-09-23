Deepest sympathy to Bonnie and the entire Ryan family. We shared a property line for so many years and always enjoyed talking over the back fence to Bill and Bonnie.

He was a wonderful and fun neighbor. We always enjoyed hearing about the wonderful vacations in Myrtle Beach. We moved to PA in 1983 but kept tabs on former neighbors through our daughter Laura, who still lives "up

the hill" on Hardin! Bill will, we know, be sorely missed by friends and his wonderful family. Joanne and Bernie Olszewski

Joanne Olszewski

Neighbor