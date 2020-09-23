1/1
William Charles Ryan
William Charles Ryan, age 80, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on September 17, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of William and Helen (Cavey) Ryan. William attended Calvert Hall High School, and University of Maryland where he met his wife. He worked 42 years as a Metallurgical Service Engineer at Bethlehem Steel, and 10 more years as a specialty steel consultant. He loved sports, especially football. Known as Coach Ryan, he coached rec and high school for 23 years including facilities such as Joppatowne and John Carroll. He had a passion for Notre Dame "Fighting Irish" football and travelled to many of their games and attended the high school and college games of his 10 grandchildren. He was a great dancer, a maker of lists, and was known as the Family King of Math. He enjoyed visiting his home in North Myrtle Beach, his dogs, and sweets, sweets and sweets.

William is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bonnie R. Ryan; sons, William A. Ryan, Robert R. Ryan and John R. Ryan; daughter, Susan R. Tobias; 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild on the way.

Mass was held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Interment was at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kaufman Cancer Center, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com


Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
September 22, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Bonnie and the entire Ryan family. We shared a property line for so many years and always enjoyed talking over the back fence to Bill and Bonnie.
He was a wonderful and fun neighbor. We always enjoyed hearing about the wonderful vacations in Myrtle Beach. We moved to PA in 1983 but kept tabs on former neighbors through our daughter Laura, who still lives "up
the hill" on Hardin! Bill will, we know, be sorely missed by friends and his wonderful family. Joanne and Bernie Olszewski
Joanne Olszewski
Neighbor
