William Charles Ryan, age 80, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on September 17, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of William and Helen (Cavey) Ryan. William attended Calvert Hall High School, and University of Maryland where he met his wife. He worked 42 years as a Metallurgical Service Engineer at Bethlehem Steel, and 10 more years as a specialty steel consultant. He loved sports, especially football. Known as Coach Ryan, he coached rec and high school for 23 years including facilities such as Joppatowne and John Carroll. He had a passion for Notre Dame "Fighting Irish" football and travelled to many of their games and attended the high school and college games of his 10 grandchildren. He was a great dancer, a maker of lists, and was known as the Family King of Math. He enjoyed visiting his home in North Myrtle Beach, his dogs, and sweets, sweets and sweets.
William is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bonnie R. Ryan; sons, William A. Ryan, Robert R. Ryan and John R. Ryan; daughter, Susan R. Tobias; 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild on the way.
Mass was held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Interment was at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kaufman Cancer Center, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014.
