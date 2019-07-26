|
Frostproof, FL - William Charles Thomas age 74, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 in his home in Frostproof, FL.
He was born January 24, 1945 to the late Robert, Sr and Marie Thomas, in Baltimore, Md.
He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart Brenda, the girl next door. She was the love of his life for more than 58 years.
His Daughter Pamela and her two children Hannah and Parker. His son Brian Thomas and his daughter Ella. His Brother Robert Thomas, Jr and his wife Ginny and his sister and brother in law Patsy and Donald Brewer. His two nieces and their spouses, and a nephew and his spouse. Adored by 9 great nieces and nephews and 3 great great nephews and a niece.
Billy spent over thirty years in the insurance industry which gave him the opportunity to live and travel abroad with his family.
Billy loved to be surrounded by his family and friends. He loved people and most people knew him as Uncle Billy. Everywhere he traveled he was sure to have a fishing trip planned.
Billy was fortunate enough the week before he passed to have his entire family and friends all together. He felt very blessed and loved.
The reunion on July13th was a living celebration of his life. Exactly what he wanted. The family requested in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to:
Fisherhouse.org for Military, Veterans and Families.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 26, 2019